Samuel L. Jackson honored at Dubai International Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra recovering after mishap on 'Quantico' set
LOS ANGELES Actress Priyanka Chopra is resting at home after a "minor incident" on the set of her ABC show "Quantico," the network said Friday.
DUBAI Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Dubai International Film Festival for his contribution to cinema.
The "Pulp Fiction" and "The Hateful Eight" actor was among a host of movie stars and producers attending the festival's opening on Wednesday.
"I don't know if it's too early ...It happens when it happens," Jackson said on the red carpet. "I will continue to go out there and do the things that I do and who knows, maybe I'll get a second lifetime achievement award."
The 13th edition of the Dubai festival runs until Dec. 14.
(Reporting by Reuters Television; editing by Mark Heinrich)
PARIS The Paris prosecutor said on Friday that it had placed six more people suspected of involvement in last year's armed robbery of U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian under formal investigation.
LONDON A comic film about Michael Jackson was dropped by British makers on Friday after the daughter of the late American pop star described the episode, which casts a white actor to play her father, as vomit-inducing.