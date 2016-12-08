版本:
中国
People NewsCN | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 02:28 BJT

Samuel L. Jackson honored at Dubai International Film Festival

DUBAI Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Dubai International Film Festival for his contribution to cinema.

The "Pulp Fiction" and "The Hateful Eight" actor was among a host of movie stars and producers attending the festival's opening on Wednesday.

"I don't know if it's too early ...It happens when it happens," Jackson said on the red carpet. "I will continue to go out there and do the things that I do and who knows, maybe I'll get a second lifetime achievement award."

The 13th edition of the Dubai festival runs until Dec. 14.

(Reporting by Reuters Television; editing by Mark Heinrich)

更多 People NewsCN

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐