Actress Emma Thompson on Britain staying in the EU

Actress Emma Thompson attends a news conference to promote the movie Alone in Berlin at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

British actress Emma Thompson waded into the debate about British membership in the European Union, saying at the Berlin International Film Festival that she intended to vote to stay in the EU in the referendum Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to hold.

"I feel European, even though I live in Great Britain, and in Scotland as well, you know. So of course I'm going to vote to stay in Europe, are you kidding?," Thompson said at a news conference on Monday.

"Oh my God, of course. It would be madness not to, that's a crazy idea not to. We should be taking down borders, not putting them up."

Thompson was attending the festival as part of the cast of the film "Genius", based on the life of the fabled American book editor Max Perkins.