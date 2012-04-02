UPDATE 1-First Utica oil and gas results mixed

* State releases first results from Utica shale
* Data gives hint of Utica potential
* Some still have doubts
By Edward McAllister and Selam Gebrekidan
NEW YORK, April 2 Five wells began producing oil
and gas with mixed results last year in Ohio's portion of the
newly developed Utica shale formation, offering the first
insight into a new frontier in U.S. drilling, according to state
figures released Monday.
Results from the five wells drilled by Chesapeake Energy
in Carroll and Harrison counties showed lower than
expected oil production, but fairly strong natural gas output,
the report said.
"The reported volumes of oil are lower than estimated, but
higher than conventional wells," the report said, adding that
"gas production is significant, even with the early production
numbers."
Chesapeake, the leading leaseholder in the Utica -- which
straddles eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania -- has long
lauded its potential to match the prolificacy of other shale
plays like the Eagle Ford in Texas or the Marcellus in the
Northeast.
Still, some analysts were disappointed by Monday's results
and remain skeptical of the Utica's potential until more data is
compiled.
"While long-term trends in the play cannot be defined by
five initial well results, we believe today's data release
suggests ultimate production results out of the Utica have the
potential to disappoint," said Bernstein analysts in a note.
Together, the wells, which operated for between 53 and 206
days in 2011, produced a total 43,513 barrels of oil and 2.5
billion cubic feet of natural gas, according to a report from
the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).
The most productive well, named Kenneth Buell in Harrison
County, "had 300 times more daily production than the average
vertical gas well in all of Ohio," said ODNR spokesman Carlo
LoParo.
The Utica is expected to be the next major focus for oil and
gas production in the United States, whose energy outlook has
already been transformed over the past few years by the
development of shale deposits.
Oil and gas producers have flocked to the region over the
past year, leasing land for exploration. Last week, London-based
BP announced it had reached an agreement to lease 84,000
acres in Trumbull county, Ohio, with a group representing
mineral owners in the county. Other majors like
ExxonMobil and France's Total have also leased
swathes of land there.
Oklahoma-based Chesapeake is the Utica's largest
leaseholder. Of the seven wells now producing on the Ohio side
of the Utica, Chesapeake owns six and it has permits to drill 79
more -- far greater than any other driller operating there.
Below is a table showing the five Ohio wells, production
rates and length of operation.
Owner County Well Name Oil Gas (mcf) Days
Chesapeake Carroll Calvin Mangun 12,334 322,435 206
Energy 8H
Chesapeake Carroll Bucey 3H 2,167 137,192 53
Energy
Chesapeake Carroll Harvey 3H 6,096 183,142 92
Energy
Chesapeake Carroll Neider 3H 9,444 395,290 130
Energy
Chesapeake Harrison Buell 8H 13,472 1,523,465 198
Energy