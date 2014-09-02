Apple says celebrity attacks were targeted, did not stem from systems breach

SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc said on Tuesday the attacks that emerged over the Labor Day weekend on celebrities' iCloud accounts were individually targeted, and that none of the cases it investigated had resulted from a breach of its systems.

"We have discovered that certain celebrity accounts were compromised by a very targeted attack on user names, passwords and security questions, a practice that has become all too common on the Internet," Apple said in a statement. "None of the cases we have investigated has resulted from any breach in any of Apple`s systems including iCloud or Find my iPhone."

The company said it is working with law enforcement and continues to investigate the source of the attacks, in which photos of "Hunger Games" star Jennifer Lawrence and other celebrities were posted on an image-sharing forum.

(Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)