Actress Lily James swaps corsets for perfume as Burberry model

Priyanka Chopra recovering after mishap on 'Quantico' set
LOS ANGELES Actress Priyanka Chopra is resting at home after a "minor incident" on the set of her ABC show "Quantico," the network said Friday.
LONDON British fashion brand Burberry has added another celebrity to its list of models - actress Lily James.
The "Downton Abbey" and "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies" star fronts a new advertising campaign for fragrance "My Burberry Black".
Burberry, known for its trench coats, has previously cast Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne and Romeo Beckham, son of footballer David Beckham and his designer wife Victoria Beckham, in its adverts.
PARIS The Paris prosecutor said on Friday that it had placed six more people suspected of involvement in last year's armed robbery of U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian under formal investigation.
LONDON A comic film about Michael Jackson was dropped by British makers on Friday after the daughter of the late American pop star described the episode, which casts a white actor to play her father, as vomit-inducing.