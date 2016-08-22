Actress Lily James swaps corsets for perfume as Burberry model

Cast member Lily James poses at the European premiere of ''Pride and Prejudice and Zombies'' in Leicester Square, London, Britain February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON British fashion brand Burberry has added another celebrity to its list of models - actress Lily James.

The "Downton Abbey" and "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies" star fronts a new advertising campaign for fragrance "My Burberry Black".

Burberry, known for its trench coats, has previously cast Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne and Romeo Beckham, son of footballer David Beckham and his designer wife Victoria Beckham, in its adverts.

