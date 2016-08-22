版本:
中国
People NewsCN | 2016年 8月 23日 星期二 00:02 BJT

Actress Lily James swaps corsets for perfume as Burberry model

LONDON British fashion brand Burberry has added another celebrity to its list of models - actress Lily James.

The "Downton Abbey" and "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies" star fronts a new advertising campaign for fragrance "My Burberry Black".

Burberry, known for its trench coats, has previously cast Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne and Romeo Beckham, son of footballer David Beckham and his designer wife Victoria Beckham, in its adverts.

(Reporting By Reuters Television)

更多 People NewsCN

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐