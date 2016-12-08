Fashion designer Carolina Herrera receives Lincoln Center honor

Veteran designer Carolina Herrera spoke about the interconnectivity of fashion and art as she was honored by a New York arts organization for her leadership and longevity in the fashion industry.

Herrera, 77, was presented with the Women's Leadership Award by the Lincoln Center Corporate Fund on Tuesday at a star-studded event at the Manhattan performing arts venue.

Herrera said on the red carpet that the award "means a lot" coming from Lincoln Center.

"Art always inspires fashion and fashion is art in movement," she said.

The annual fundraising event picks a new honoree every year and supports 10 artist organizations on the Lincoln Center campus.

Actresses Christina Ricci, Julianna Margulies and Emmy Rossum were among the guests at the event, which included a performance by Diana Ross and an exhibition of some of Herrera's notable designs.

"She's modern, she's a New Yorker, she's feminine, she's classy, she's sensual," Rossum said. "She's confident and smart and I think that that's the way she makes you feel when you wear her clothes."

Herrera, who was born in Venezuela, is celebrating the 35th anniversary of her New York-based eponymous fashion label, which has become a global billion-dollar brand.

(Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Leslie Adler)