People NewsCN | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 21:38 BJT

Tommy Hilfiger, Gigi Hadid unveil collection on famed LA beach

Designer Tommy Hilfiger and model Gigi Hadid walk on the runway during the 2017 Tommy Hilfiger Runway Show in Venice, California, U.S., February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Designer Tommy Hilfiger and model Gigi Hadid walk on the runway during the 2017 Tommy Hilfiger Runway Show in Venice, California, U.S., February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Model Gigi Hadid walks the runway at the 2017 Tommy Hilfiger Runway Show in Venice, California, U.S., February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Model Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the 2017 Tommy Hilfiger Runway Show in Venice, California, U.S., February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Attendees line both sides of the runway at the 2017 Tommy Hilfiger Runway Show in Venice, California, U.S., February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Models walk the runway during the 2017 Tommy Hilfiger Runway Show in Venice, California, U.S., February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Fergie performs at the 2017 Tommy Hilfiger Runway Show in Venice, California, U.S., February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Fergie performs at the 2017 Tommy Hilfiger Runway Show in Venice, California, U.S., February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A model walks the runway during the 2017 Tommy Hilfiger Runway Show in Venice, California, U.S., February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Designer Tommy Hilfiger and model Gigi Hadid walk on the runway during the 2017 Tommy Hilfiger Runway Show in Venice, California, U.S., February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Designer Tommy Hilfiger and model Gigi Hadid walk on the runway during the 2017 Tommy Hilfiger Runway Show in Venice, California, U.S., February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
LOS ANGELES American designer Tommy Hilfiger and model Gigi Hadid presented their latest collaboration - "TOMMYxGIGI" - at a show on Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

The famous promenade was overtaken by 'Tommyworld' - a temporary theme park with roller skaters, skate boarders, acoustic musicians and fire-breathing performers.

The show reflected Hilfiger's move to a runway-style format similar to Victoria's Secret. It also allows consumers to buy items from the collection immediately rather than wait several months, Hilfiger said.

"It's listening to the consumer and the consumer wants immediate gratification. They want to buy now, wear now," he said before the show.

The idea to move the show from New York to Los Angeles was inspired by Hadid, a California native.

"This particular collection is inspired by southern California and Gigi Hadid, who collaborated with me, is a southern Californian girl who has that sense of style and that sporty, outdoorsy, cool, casual attitude," Hilfiger said.

The show itself, which was attended by pop star Lady Gaga, saw many of the red, white, black and blues expected from Hilfiger's brand but also included patchwork designs seen as Hadid's contribution to the collection.

(Reporting by Reuters Television, editing by Darren Schuettler)
