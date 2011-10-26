With new fees on the line, is it time to ditch your home phone?

The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.
By Mitch Lipka
Oct 26 The Federal Communications Commission is
meeting on Thursday to consider changing the fees it
administers to expand broadband service to underserved areas
(link.reuters.com/juv64s). That could mean your phone
bill will rise up to $4 a month for a service fee that your
carrier will likely pass straight along to you, according to
consumer experts.
New fees and surcharges annoy customers, so no doubt there
are going to be many out there who start thinking about
alternatives in the wake of this news. The most common course
of action? Ditch your land line -- if you aren't already among
the hundreds of millions who have. The growth in homes without
traditional phones has been staggering. The U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention, which actually studies such
things, found that more than a quarter of U.S. households do
not have a land line now -- an eight-fold increase in six
years.
In fact, the trend has become so engrained that telephone
manufacturers, including Vtech and Panasonic, now make home
phone systems that integrate with your cell phone so anyone in
the household could answer any of the handsets just as they
might do with regular phone service.
While the traditional view of this non-conventional phone
set-up involves transitioning just to the cell phone, it's not
really that simple anymore. Long gone is the day, at least some
might remember, when there was just "the phone company."
Consumers have plenty of choices.
When writer Anna Aquino was ready to ditch the land line at
her Kissimmee, Florida residence, she started off by replacing
it with magicJack -- a gadget that dispenses with traditional
phone service, typically running through your computer.
But magicJack had a few too many fits and starts to keep for
everyday phone service, she says. So, she shifted to a
no-contract cell phone and is glad she no longer has a phone
bill for her.
"For the most part, there hasn't been any issues," she
says.
For others who have made the switch, they typically use a
patchwork of services in addition to their cell phones,
including:
*Skype: Best known for its computer to computer video
conversations, Skype now offers a wide range of regular calling
options including free Skype to Skype calling, pay-as-you-go
plans and unlimited calling in the U.S. and Canada for less
than $5 a month. And it now offers a service with a home phone
adapter featuring the same unlimited calling deal (with the
adapter included in the price).
*Voice over Internet (VOIP): This option routes your calls
over a broadband connection and typically includes a battery
backup to keep phone service going for several hours during a
power outage. Consumers can bundle this service in many areas
with their cable TV and Internet or use a typically cheaper
independent company such as Vonage (VG.N) or netTalk. Vonage
charges $25 a month for unlimited U.S. and Canada calling after
a six-month introductory rate.
*magicJack: This gadget is often seen as a gimmick because
it has been hawked on infomercials. But while it might have
frustrated Aquino, it has many devotees who see it as a great
option for long-distance calls (less than $40 a year including
the device, and half that every year thereafter). They make a
non-computer option now.
*Google Voice: This web-based option from Google (GOOG.O) is
mostly used as a tool to create a message center and call
routing service, but it also enables free calling and texting.
Some users complain about unreliability, and the text
translations of voicemail messages are the subject of Internet
ridicule. But it's free, integrates with gmail and helps users
integrate different phone systems, which is helpful for those
constantly on the go.
Matthew Cheng, New York-based president and founder of
eCoupons.com, has been using Vonage for a decade and has
stepped up his use of Skype. He says he'd stick with Skype if
he could find a way to port his home phone number. Some
services, including Google Voice, charge for transferring your
existing number but it's free to create a new one.
In Chicago, Sheel Mohnot says adding Google Voice helps deal
with the issue of missing cell phone calls when you are home,
and your phone is another room on vibrate.
"It rings on my computer too," says Mohnot, who works for a
start-up called FeeFighters. "So if I'm on my computer and I
left my cell in another room, I can still see it -- and pick up
on my computer."
There are some other issues with these alternatives that
don't necessarily generate a lot of outrage, but remain
concerns. The most important one is the unreliability or
inability to use phones on some of those services to call
9-1-1. Some, including magicJack, offer a way to program the
number to properly route and display your name and address to a
emergency operator. VOIP through your cable operator will
typically include enhanced 9-1-1. Sound quality for most has
been reported as good, with occasional issues when large files
are being downloaded over the same broadband line.
Other concerns: What happens in cell phone-only homes if
someone goes out with the phone and kids are left behind with
no phone? A solution could be a prepaid phone to leave at home
in case of emergency. And what about the venerable fax line? No
need for that if you have Internet access and a scanner.
Services including eFax.com and faxzero.com have
that covered.
If you do shift to cell phone-only, be sure to avoid getting
a $201,000 phone bill -- as happened to a Florida woman
recently (see link.reuters.com/nuv64s)-- by
understanding what you get in your plan and shopping for a new
plan when you're not under contract. You definitely need to pay
more attention to your bills and determine the best level of
service for your needs. You also should shop around for the
best prices available.
Not everyone wants to pare down on services. Even if you
trimmed away your traditional phone line, you could use some of
that savings to upgrade to a virtual personal assistant (like
this one: link.reuters.com/puv64s) or concierge service,
where you'll get unlimited calls to directory assistance and
have a number to dial into to get tips on where to eat, movie
times and even booking flights.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Beth Gladstone)