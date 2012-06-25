Fed auctions off more toxic AIG assets

NEW YORK, June 25 (IFR) - Credit Suisse, RBS and Morgan
Stanley on Monday won the latest Federal Reserve auction of
assets from Maiden Lane III, the portfolio of troubled
real-estate securities the government acquired in the 2008
bailout of AIG.
Credit Suisse won four of the CDOs, or collateralized debt
obligations -- bundles of real-estate mortgages that brought AIG
to its knees in the depths of the financial crisis. They
had a face value of $3.45 billion.
RBS bought one $396 million CDO, and Morgan Stanley bought a
$392 million CDO in the latest Maiden Lane sale. The Fed will
auction off another US$3.13bn across five CDOs on Thursday.
Eight broker-dealers have been invited to submit bids for
Thursday's auction: Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman
Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Nomura,
and RBS.
The Fed said it would keep selling its Maiden Lane assets
"if the sales represent good value for the public," adding there
was no fixed date for the sales to be completed.
After Monday's sale, $23.4 billion in face value remains
from the original $47 billion of securities in the Maiden Lane
III portfolio. The Fed has also completely sold $39 billion in
other assets, known as Maiden Lane II, it acquired from AIG.
The Fed said earlier this month that its loans to AIG made
during the 2008 bailout had been paid back in full.