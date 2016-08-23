版本:
中国
People NewsCN | 2016年 8月 23日 星期二 21:36 BJT

Jason Statham promises plenty of action in 'Mechanic: Resurrection'

Cast member Jessica Alba hugs director of the movie Dennis Gansel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
1/8
Director Dennis Gansel poses. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2/8
Director of the movie Dennis Gansel (L) poses with cast members Jason Statham and Jessica Alba at the premiere for the movie 'Mechanic: Resurrection' in Los Angeles, California U.S., August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
3/8
Director Dennis Gansel shoots cast member Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
4/8
Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
5/8
Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
6/8
Cast member Jessica Alba poses. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
7/8
Cast member Jason Statham poses. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8/8

LOS ANGELES Jason Statham, Jessica Alba and Tommy Lee Jones join forces for action movie "Mechanic: Resurrection", a sequel to the 2011 thriller about an elite hitman.

Statham reprises his role as the lead character Arthur Bishop, and promised fans plenty of action.

"People pay their money and they want to be entertained," he said at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Monday. "...If you are a fan of action movies I think you will get your money's worth out of this. It has big set pieces, good locations."

The 2011 "Mechanic" attracted mixed audience reviews. But it grossed $62 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo website

"Mechanic: Resurrection" hits cinemas worldwide from Thursday.

(Reporting By Reuters Television Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

