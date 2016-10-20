'Star Wars' actress takes on diverse role for Kazakh documentary

LOS ANGELES Donning a different mantle from her breakout central role in the "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", British actress Daisy Ridley took to the red carpet as both narrator and executive producer for the documentary "The Eagle Huntress".

The story of a 13-year-old girl who trains to become the first female eagle hunter in Kazakhstan in decades, "The Eagle Huntress" stars a young Kazakh girl called Aisholpan, who also attended the premiere, a new experience for her.

"The first time I saw myself in the movie I was very excited to see it," Aisholpan explained. "It was funny and interesting but I didn't know it was going to be that big."

Already well-received at the Sundance Film Festival this year, "The Eagle Huntress" opens in theaters on limited release on November 2.

