'Star Wars' actress takes on diverse role for Kazakh documentary

Priyanka Chopra recovering after mishap on 'Quantico' set
LOS ANGELES Actress Priyanka Chopra is resting at home after a "minor incident" on the set of her ABC show "Quantico," the network said Friday.
LOS ANGELES Donning a different mantle from her breakout central role in the "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", British actress Daisy Ridley took to the red carpet as both narrator and executive producer for the documentary "The Eagle Huntress".
The story of a 13-year-old girl who trains to become the first female eagle hunter in Kazakhstan in decades, "The Eagle Huntress" stars a young Kazakh girl called Aisholpan, who also attended the premiere, a new experience for her.
"The first time I saw myself in the movie I was very excited to see it," Aisholpan explained. "It was funny and interesting but I didn't know it was going to be that big."
Already well-received at the Sundance Film Festival this year, "The Eagle Huntress" opens in theaters on limited release on November 2.
(Reporting by Reuters TV, Writing by Karishma Singh; Editing by Michael Perry)
PARIS The Paris prosecutor said on Friday that it had placed six more people suspected of involvement in last year's armed robbery of U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian under formal investigation.
LONDON A comic film about Michael Jackson was dropped by British makers on Friday after the daughter of the late American pop star described the episode, which casts a white actor to play her father, as vomit-inducing.