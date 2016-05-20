Celebrities join forces at amfAR gala on French Riviera

Actor Orlando Bloom poses during a photocall as he arrives to attend the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2016 event, during the 69th Cannes Film Festival, in Antibes, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Actor Adrien Brody and actress Helen Mirren conduct an auction during the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2016 event during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Antibes, near Cannes, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

ANTIBES, France May 20 - Actor Orlando Bloom, Oscar winner Helen Mirren and socialite Paris Hilton were among the celebrities rubbing shoulders at the star-studded amfARgala on the French Riviera on Thursday for a dinner and auction that raised $25 million for the Foundation for AIDS Research.

The Cinema Against Aids event, held during the annual Cannes Film Festival, sees celebrities auction off and bid for various items. In a tweet on Friday, amfAR said more than $25 million was raised at the gala.

(Reporting By Reuters Television; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)