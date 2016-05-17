De Niro takes boxing drama 'Hands of Stone' to Cannes

Cast members Roberto Duran, Edgar Ramirez, Robert De Niro and his wife Grace Hightower walk with director Jonathan Jakubowicz on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film 'Hands of stone' out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Cast members Robert De Niro and Edgar Ramirez pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film 'Hands of Stone' out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Cast member Robert De Niro poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the screening of the film 'Hands of Stone' out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Director Jonathan Jacubowicz, cast member Robert De Niro and former boxer Roberto Duran pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film 'Hands of Stone' out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

CANNES, France Oscar winner Robert De Niro premiered his latest movie, boxing drama "Hands of Stone", at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday, walking the glamorous red carpet on the French Riviera.

The movie looks at the life of famed Panamanian fighter Roberto Duran, portrayed by Edgar Ramirez, and his trainer Ray Arcel, played by De Niro.

"Hands of Stone", which also stars singer Usher, is featuring out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival.

(Reporting By Reuters Television; Writing by Francis Maguire; Editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)