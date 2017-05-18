版本:
Factbox: Members of the Palme d'Or jury at Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, France The Cannes Film Festival opened on Wednesday and the jury that will decide which movie get the Palme d'Or prize spoke to the media.

Here is the full list of jury members, made up of filmmakers from around the world:

Pedro ALMODOVAR (President) - Director, Screenwriter, Producer (Spain)

Maren ADE - Director, Screenwriter, Producer (Germany)

Jessica CHASTAIN - Actress, Producer (United States)

FAN Bingbing - Actress, Producer (China)

Agnes JAOUI - Actress, Screenwriter, Director, Singer (France)

PARK Chan-wook - Director, Screenwriter, Producer (South Korea)

Will SMITH - Actor, Producer, Musician (United States)

Paolo SORRENTINO - Director, Screenwriter (Italy)

Gabriel YARED - Composer France)

(Writing by Robin Pomeroy; Editing by Tom Heneghan)
