Obama 'cliff' offer is flawed but positive - Boehner aides

WASHINGTON Dec 17 Aides to House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Monday the latest
White House offer on resolving the fiscal cliff impasse is
flawed but moves negotiations in a positive direction.
"Any movement away from the unrealistic offers the president
has made previously is a step in the right direction, but a
proposal that includes $1.3 trillion in revenue for only $930
billion in spending cuts cannot be considered balanced," said
Brendan Buck, a Boehner spokesman.
"We hope to continue discussions with the president so we
can reach an agreement that is truly balanced and begins to
solve our spending problem," Buck said.