Sysco defends US Foods deal from FTC, judge skeptical

Lawyers for Sysco Corp, the No. 1 U.S.
food distribution company, told a judge that competition from
regional rivals would prevent the company from raising prices if
it is allowed to buy US Foods Inc, the market's No. 2 player.
The Federal Trade Commission sued in February to temporarily
stop Sysco's $3.5 billion bid for US Foods while an internal FTC
judge heard the case. Closing arguments in a mini-trial for that
preliminary injunction wrapped up late Thursday.
The FTC had argued that Sysco and US Foods were the sole
national food distribution companies and thus would be able to
raise prices for hotel chains and hospital group purchasing
organizations which have nationwide contracts. The FTC said
Sysco and US Foods together had 75 percent of that market.
But Sysco's lawyer, Richard Parker, argued that the
company's offer to sell 11 distribution centers to the nation's
No. 3 Performance Food Group would effectively create a new
national competitor. Alternatively, customers could opt to break
up their national contracts and instead set up regional
contracts with smaller food distributors, he said.
Arguing for the FTC, Stephen Weissman disagreed, citing the
additional costs of setting up the smaller contracts.
Judge Amit Mehta, who will decide the case, seemed skeptical
of the regional option.
"Regionalizing is not a fair alternative," he said during
the afternoon hearing. "Why should that group of customers have
to incur the costs of regionalizing? ... There is a reason for
them to sole source."
Parker, however, argued that growth by other food
distribution companies meant that Sysco would have little
opportunity to raise prices. And, he said, with PFG buying 11
facilities, it could immediately start bidding for big, national
contracts.
"(PFG) has been schmoozing customers and he's (PFG CEO
George Holm) ready to go," said Parker.
Sysco and US Foods, which is controlled by private equity
firms KKR & Co LP and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC, have
defended the merger by saying that the market for food
distribution is highly competitive. The merger is expected to
bring $600 million in annual gains from cost cuts and other
measures within three to four years after the deal closes.
The judge did not indicate when he would rule.
The case is Federal Trade Commission v. Sysco Corp, in the
U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 15-00256.
