U.S. food distributor Sysco scraps controversial plan to merge with biggest rival

WASHINGTON, June 29 Sysco Corp, the biggest U.S. food distribution company, has scrapped a controversial plan to merge with US Foods, its biggest rival, the company announced on Monday.

Cancellation of the deal means that Sysco will be required to pay a $300 million break-up fee to US Foods and another $12.5 million to another company, which had agreed to buy 11 facilities that Sysco hoped to sell in order to satisfy U.S. antitrust regulators.

The Federal Trade Commission had filed a lawsuit aimed at blocking the deal in February and a U.S. federal judge later ruled in the agency's favor. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Trott)