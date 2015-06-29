U.S. food distributor Sysco scraps controversial plan to merge with biggest rival

WASHINGTON, June 29 Sysco Corp, the biggest U.S.
food distribution company, has scrapped a controversial plan to
merge with US Foods, its biggest rival, the company announced on
Monday.
Cancellation of the deal means that Sysco will be required
to pay a $300 million break-up fee to US Foods and another $12.5
million to another company, which had agreed to buy 11
facilities that Sysco hoped to sell in order to satisfy U.S.
antitrust regulators.
The Federal Trade Commission had filed a lawsuit aimed at
blocking the deal in February and a U.S. federal judge later
ruled in the agency's favor.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Trott)