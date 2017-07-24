FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 小时前
France's Macron confirms aid targets in meeting with U2's Bono
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普发推文声称他拥有全面赦免权 通俄调查仍在继续
“通俄门”
特朗普发推文声称他拥有全面赦免权 通俄调查仍在继续
焦点：油价上涨失后劲让能源公司空欢喜 逆境生存还要加倍节支
深度分析
焦点：油价上涨失后劲让能源公司空欢喜 逆境生存还要加倍节支
专家称断言人民币汇率转势为时尚早 预计下半年仍将双向震荡
中国财经
专家称断言人民币汇率转势为时尚早 预计下半年仍将双向震荡
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#People NewsCN
2017年7月24日 / 晚上7点48分 / 1 小时前

France's Macron confirms aid targets in meeting with U2's Bono

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has told U2 frontman Bono that France will respect its commitment to boost development aid, Bono told reporters after meeting Macron in Paris.

幻灯图集 (4 张图片)

The rock singer, who heads the ONE anti-poverty foundation, said Macron had confirmed France would boost its aid budget to 0.55 percent of gross domestic product by 2022.

Macron had made a campaign pledge to boost France's aid budget to 0.7 percent of GDP by 2030, from 0.38 percent in 2016, but development aid budget cuts this year have led to criticism from charity organizations, including from ONE France.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Catherine Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below