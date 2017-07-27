FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天内
Rihanna meets French president Macron to address education goals
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#People NewsCN
2017年7月26日 / 下午5点06分 / 2 天内

Rihanna meets French president Macron to address education goals

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

PARIS (Reuters) - Rihanna met French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday to discuss the pop star's charity activities in healthcare and education.

幻灯图集 (6 张图片)

The Barbadian singer of hit "Diamonds" founded the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012, a nonprofit organization that promotes scholarship projects across the globe.

"We focused on the topic of education from global aspects, and we will make a very big announcement this coming September," Rihanna told journalists outside the Elysee palace in Paris after the meeting, without elaborating.

Rihanna's Twitter account has more than 75 million followers, and she has recently used it to approach other global leaders such as Canada's Justin Trudeau and Argentina's Mauricio Macri on education issues.

Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below