French president's White House trip still on despite reported affair

Serena thanks unborn baby after returning to world number one
LONDON Serena Williams returned to the top of the WTA world rankings on Monday and immediately shared the news with her unborn baby.
WASHINGTON French President Francois Hollande's state visit to the United States is still on schedule despite the reported problems that have erupted in Hollande's personal life.
Hollande is scheduled to have talks with President Barack Obama and attend a state dinner on February 11. White House spokesman Jay Carney referred questions to the French government as to who Hollande would bring with him.
"We look forward to hosting the president of France here in February," said Carney. "This is our longest and most enduring alliance."
The White House statement announcing the state visit last November 22 said the invitation was extended to Hollande and the French first lady, Valerie Trierweiler.
She is currently in a French hospital recovering from shock after a celebrity magazine published pictures of what it said was Hollande wearing a motorcycle helmet visiting actress Julie Gayet for nocturnal trysts.
On Tuesday at a New Year's press conference in Paris, Hollande brushed away questions about the alleged affair as he unveiled moves to ease company taxes, cut labor charges and trim public spending to revive a stagnant economy.
"These are painful moments ... This is neither the place nor the time to (discuss) that," Hollande said, adding he would clarify the issue before the Washington trip.
(Reporting by Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON Serena Williams returned to the top of the WTA world rankings on Monday and immediately shared the news with her unborn baby.
NEW YORK Robert M. Pirsig, author of the influential 1970s philosophical novel "Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance," died on Monday at the age of 88, his publisher said.
BOSTON Three handwritten notes found by the body of former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez following his suicide in a Massachusetts prison cell last week were handed over to his family on Monday, an official said.