France not ready to arm Syrian opposition: foreign minister

Marrakech, Morocco French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Wednesday that it was too early for France to supply weapons to Syrian rebels trying to oust President Bashar al-Assad.

"For now we have decided not to move on this," Fabius told reporters ahead of a Friends of Syria meeting in Morocco. "We shall see in the coming months."

(Reporting By John Irish; writing by Nick Vinocur; editing by Mark John)

