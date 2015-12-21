版本:
中国
People NewsCN | 2015年 12月 21日 星期一 21:52 BJT

Paris retailer settles with Beyonce, Rihanna, others over image rights

Singer Beyonce arrives at TIDAL X: 1020 concert at the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Mandatory Credit: Matt Detrich-USA TODAY Sports
Singer Rihanna poses at the second annual Diamond Ball fundraising event in Santa Monica, California December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni - RTX1Y6TG
PARIS A Paris clothing retailer said it had settled a right of publicity dispute with Beyonce, Rihanna, Kanye West, Jay Z and Pharell Williams, although the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The pop stars jointly sued ElevenParis in October, accusing the firm of "brazenly" selling shirts, hats, backpacks, mobile phone cases and other items featuring their faces without permission.

ElevenParis, which owns a small chain of shops, said in a statement that an "amicable agreement" had been found.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Louise Ireland)

