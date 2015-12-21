Paris retailer settles with Beyonce, Rihanna, others over image rights

Art imitates life? Kim Kardashian films cameo for jewel heist movie
NEW YORK Four months after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris, Kim Kardashian is filming a cameo for the upcoming female heist caper "Ocean's Eight."
PARIS A Paris clothing retailer said it had settled a right of publicity dispute with Beyonce, Rihanna, Kanye West, Jay Z and Pharell Williams, although the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
The pop stars jointly sued ElevenParis in October, accusing the firm of "brazenly" selling shirts, hats, backpacks, mobile phone cases and other items featuring their faces without permission.
ElevenParis, which owns a small chain of shops, said in a statement that an "amicable agreement" had been found.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Louise Ireland)
NEW YORK Four months after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris, Kim Kardashian is filming a cameo for the upcoming female heist caper "Ocean's Eight."
HONG KONG Veteran Hong Kong actor and singer Andy Lau, one of the biggest stars in the Chinese speaking world, is being treated in hospital after being thrown from a horse while shooting a commercial in Thailand, he said on his blog.
NEW YORK Federal prosecutors brought two weapons charges against a hip-hop podcast host over a fatal shooting at a Manhattan concert venue last May, although he has not been charged with the killing itself.