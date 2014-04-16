Colombia's Garcia Marquez 'delicate' after pneumonia: Santos

Colombian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez stands outside his house on his 87th birthday in Mexico City March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

BOGOTA Nobel Prize-winning Colombian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez has recovered from pneumonia but his condition remains "delicate", Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos said on Wednesday.

Garcia Marquez, who was hospitalized for nine days in Mexico City for dehydration and a lung and urinary infection, has been receiving treatment at his home since being released last week.

A newspaper report this week said the 87-year-old author was receiving palliative care for lung, liver and lymphatic cancer, but Santos said it was false.

"What they told me is that he had pneumonia, he has got over that, he remains in delicate health which is a reality of his age," Santos told reporters after speaking to a member of Garcia Marquez's family.

"It is not true what was published in the Mexican newspaper that he is riddled with cancer, that's not true."

Garcia Marquez, whose career has spanned journalism to fantastical novels that defined the genre of magical realism, lives in Mexico City.

(Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Marguerita Choy)