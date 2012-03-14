版本:
L.A. spot market gasoline falls 16.5 cts -trade

HOUSTON, March 14 Gasoline fell 16.5 cents in the Los Angeles spot market on Wednesday morning as at least three cargoes of gasoline were expected to arrive this week at West Coast ports, according to trade sources.

Gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental guidelines sold as low as 12 cents under April NYMEX RBOB gasoline, traders said.

