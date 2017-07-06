FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Golf - Mickelson's former caddie 'Bones' lands broadcasting job
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
路透调查
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
深度分析
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
中国财经
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#People NewsCN
2017年7月6日 / 晚上8点24分 / 1 天前

Golf - Mickelson's former caddie 'Bones' lands broadcasting job

Larry Fine

2 分钟阅读

Jun 14, 2017; Erin, WI, USA; Jim Mackay known as "Bones" as the caddie for Phil Mickelson (not pictured) looks over the 12th green during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Erin Hills. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Jim "Bones" Mackay, whose successful 25-year stint as Phil Mickelson's caddie ended two weeks ago in a mutual split, has forged a new partnership as an on-course reporter for NBC Sports starting with this month's British Open.

Mackay, who walked alongside Mickelson for all but one of the left-hander's 42 PGA Tour wins, including five major titles, becomes the first full-time PGA Tour caddie to be signed for a tournament broadcasting role.

"I'm eager to add my take to help illustrate the strategic decisions golfers face inside the ropes," Mackay told reporters during a conference call on Thursday.

This will not mark Mackay's first taste at announcing as he and Matt Kuchar's caddie John Wood worked together during the RSM Classic at Sea Island, Georgia, two years ago.

Mackay signed a multi-year deal with NBC and will begin at the July 20-23 British Open at Royal Birkdale for the year's third major.

He will also work the FedExCup playoffs and the Presidents Cup later this year before taking on a full schedule for Golf Channel and NBC next year.

"The player-caddie dynamic is often one of the most compelling and unique narratives being captured during our coverage," NBC's lead golf producer Tommy Roy said.

"Bones has a career's worth of experience being immersed in most pressure-packed situations on golf's biggest stages working alongside Phil."

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below