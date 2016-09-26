Salute for Palmer planned at the Ryder Cup

Arnold Palmer pauses and bows to the gallery as he walks to the 18th green during his final competitive appearance in the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

CHASKA, Minnesota A video tribute, a moment of silence and a tangible salute to Arnold Palmer will be part of a celebration of the late golfer's life at this week's Ryder Cup matches between U.S. and European golfers.

A tribute to Palmer, who died on Sunday at age 87, will be held on the first tee on Friday's opening of the competition, PGA of America president Derek Sprague said on Monday.

U.S. team captain Davis Love III and European captain Darren Clarke said the teams would both honor 'The King' during the 41st edition of the biennial match play competition.

"We're still working on the details," Love told reporters.

"The PGA Tour and the Palmer family created a logo and an Arnie's Army mention, and I think there's going to be buttons for the fans and pins for the players.

"As soon as we get those, Darren and I have agreed, whatever we do, we are going to do together. Both teams are going to do the same thing and honor the Palmer family wishes for whatever they would like to see us wearing."

Clarke said his players were stunned and saddened by the news of Palmer's death.

"He will be sadly missed," the Northern Irishman said.

"He was a global superstar, in not just our sport. He transcended our sport. Arnie's Army was known worldwide, and we are as shocked and saddened over Arnold's passing as everybody.

"Our sport wouldn't be where it is without Mr. Palmer."

Love said the passing of Palmer was emotional for some members of the team, but reckoned his legacy as a champion would inspire his players.

"Arnold is going to want us to put this behind us and go play. It's going to be tough to do, but we are definitely going to draw inspiration from his spirits," said Love.

"We already had pictures of him in our locker room and team room, and we'll add a few more. He'll be with us forever."

(Editing by Frank Pingue)