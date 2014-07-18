Bob Torrance, father of Sam, dies at the age of 82

Cosby loses latest appeal in Pennsylvania sexual assault case
NEW YORK Pennsylvania's high court has rejected Bill Cosby's latest appeal in his sexual assault case, ensuring the 79-year-old comedian will face trial in June.
HOYLAKE England Scotland's Bob Torrance, father of 2002 European Ryder Cup-winning captain Sam and long-time golf coach, has died at the age of 82.
"Sad day, my dad just passed away peacefully in his sleep, #reallygoingtomisshim," said Sam on his Twitter account on Friday.
Torrance senior was mentor to a host of top golfers including triple major winner Padraig Harrington of Ireland.
"Really sad news Bob Torrance just passed away. An amazing man who coached so many great players. He will be missed," said European Ryder Cup hero Ian Poulter.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Toby Davis)
LOS ANGELES When Barbara Ann Bregoli appeared on CBS's "Dr. Phil" show in December to get advice about how to control her car-stealing teenage daughter, nobody could have predicted she would be giving birth to a villainous viral star.
NEW YORK When Mexican actress Kate del Castillo helped orchestrate a secret meeting between actor Sean Penn and drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in what became an explosive Rolling Stone article, little did she know she'd be drawing from the experience for her new Netflix series.