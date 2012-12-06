Factbox: Leading 2013 Grammy nominees

Pregnant Beyonce pulls out of Coachella music festival
LOS ANGELES Pregnant singer Beyonce on Thursday pulled out of performing at California's Coachella music festival in April, citing doctor's orders.
Following is a list of nominees in key categories for the 55th annual Grammy Awards, announced in Nashville on Wednesday. Winners will be announced on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
"El Camino" - The Black Keys
"Some Nights" - fun.
"Babel" - Mumford & Sons
"Channel Orange" - Frank Ocean
"Blunderbuss" - Jack White
RECORD OF THE YEAR
"Lonely Boy" - Black Keys
"Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" - Kelly Clarkson
"We Are Young" - fun. featuring Janelle Monae
"Somebody That I Used To Know" - Gotye featuring Kimbra
"Thinkin Bout You" - Frank Ocean
"We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" - Taylor Swift
BEST NEW ARTIST
Alabama Shakes
fun.
Hunter Hayes
The Lumineers
Frank Ocean
SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriter's award)
"The A Team" - Ed Sheeran, songwriter
"Adorn" - Miguel Pimentel, songwriter
"Call Me Maybe" - Tavish Crowe, Carly Rae Jepsen & Josh Ramsay, songwriters
"Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" - Jörgen Elofsson, David Gamson, Greg Kurstin & Ali Tamposi, songwriters
"We Are Young" - Jack Antonoff, Jeff Bhasker, Andrew Dost & Nate Ruess, songwriters
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
"Stronger" - Kelly Clarkson
"Ceremonials" - Florence and the Machine
"Some Nights" - fun.
"Overexposed" - Maroon 5
"The Truth About Love" - Pink
BEST ROCK ALBUM
"El Camino" - The Black Keys
"Mylo Xyloto" - Coldplay
"The 2nd Law" - Muse
"Wrecking Ball" - Bruce Springsteen
"Blunderbuss" - Jack White
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
"The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than The Driver Of The Screw And Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do" -Fiona Apple
"Biophilia" - Björk
"Making Mirrors" - Gotye
"Hurry Up, We're Dreaming" - M83
"Bad As Me" - Tom Waits
BEST R&B ALBUM
"Black Radio" - Robert Glasper Experiment
"Back To Love" - Anthony Hamilton
"Write Me Back" - R. Kelly
"Beautiful Surprise" - Tamia
"Open Invitation" - Tyrese
BEST RAP ALBUM
"Take Care" - Drake
"Food & Liquor II: The Great American Rap Album, Pt. 1" - Lupe Fiasco
"Life Is Good" - Nas
"Undun" - The Roots
"God Forgives, I Don't" - Rick Ross
"Based On A T.R.U. Story" - 2 Chainz
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
"Uncaged" - Zac Brown Band
"Hunter Hayes" - Hunter Hayes
"Living For A Song: A Tribute To Hank Cochran" - Jamey Johnson
"Four The Record" - Miranda Lambert
"The Time Jumpers" - The Time Jumpers
(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Philip Barbara)
