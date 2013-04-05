版本:
中国
People NewsCN | 2013年 4月 6日 星期六 06:59 BJT

Halle Berry expecting second child, first with Olivier Martinez

LOS ANGELES Actress Halle Berry is pregnant with her second child, her first with fiance Olivier Martinez, representatives for Berry said on Friday.

Berry's representatives gave no details, but celebrity news website TMZ, citing sources close to the couple, said Berry was about three months pregnant and is expecting a boy.

Berry, 46, has a five-year-old daughter, Nahla, with ex-boyfriend, Canadian model Gabriel Aubry. After a long and acrimonious battle for custody, Berry and Aubry finally reached an agreement in November.

The Oscar-winning "Monster's Ball" star and French actor Martinez, 47, have been engaged since March 2012.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Vicki Allen)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 People NewsCN

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐