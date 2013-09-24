U.S. Attorneys General urge FDA to regulate e-cigarettes

Sept 24 Top U.S. law enforcement officials urged
the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to promptly issue a
promised set of rules governing the sale of e-cigarettes, adding
to a growing body of legal and public health officials demanding
action.
In 2009, the FDA was given authority to regulate cigarettes,
cigarette tobacco and roll-your-own tobacco, although not pipe
tobacco, cigars or e-cigarettes. The law allows the FDA to
expand its authority over all tobacco products, but it must
first issue new regulations. The FDA has said they are in
development.
In a letter to FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg, Attorneys
General from 41 states asked the agency to "take all available
measures" to issue the rules by the end of October.
"We ask the FDA to move quickly to ensure that all tobacco
products are tested and regulated to ensure that companies do
not continue to sell or advertise to our nation's youth," they
wrote.
The FDA did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The letter comes less than a week after the American Academy
of Pediatrics and 14 other public health organizations,
including the American Lung Association and American Heart
Association, sent a letter to President Barack Obama asking him
to pressure the FDA into issuing the rules.
In July, the FDA said it might place restrictions on menthol
cigarettes following a review that showed the products are
likely to be more addictive than regular cigarettes. The agency
is seeking public comment.
In their letter, the Attorneys General noted that sales of
e-cigarettes have doubled every year since 2008 and are
projected to reach $1.7 billion in 2013. The cost, meanwhile,
has fallen, making them more affordable and attractive to youth,
they said.
Moreover, there are no restrictions on advertising
e-cigarettes.
"Consumers are led to believe that e-cigarettes are a safe
alternative to cigarettes, despite the fact that they are
addictive, and there is no regulatory oversight ensuring the
safety of the ingredients in e-cigarettes."