UPDATE 1-U.S. proposes 0.9 percent cut in 2016 Medicare Advantage payments

(Adds details from document, analyst)
By Caroline Humer
Feb 20 The U.S. government on Friday proposed a
0.9 percent cut in payments to health insurers for 2016 Medicare
Advantage plans, which provide health benefits to more than 16
million elderly or disabled people.
When combined with other factors such as medical coding
adjustments by insurers, the payments could increase insurer
revenue by 1.1 percent, according to documents released by a
division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Insurers such as UnitedHealth Group Inc, Humana Inc
and Aetna Inc provide these plans, which cover
nearly one-third of all Medicare enrollees.
Shares were mostly unchanged in after-hours trading on
Friday as analysts said the proposal seemed in line with
expectations.
Investors watch the government payment notice to gauge the
operating environment for insurers who sell these plans and
politicians examine the cuts to see how they might increase
costs for the senior citizens enrolled in the plans.
Last year, insurers said the government cuts resulted in a 3
percent decline in payments or more, depending on where the
plans were located and how sick their patients were.
The government is mandated by the Affordable Care Act to
cut payments to insurers for Medicare Advantage in order to
bring its reimbursements on par with the broader Medicare
fee-for-service program.
One positive for insurers, analysts and actuaries said, is
that the agency said it would not modify its payments related to
home health assessments done by insurers. That issue has come up
during the past few years and insurers have said it would be
very costly to them.
A negative is that the government will also plan to fully
phase in a new risk adjustment model, which determines payments
to insurers who have customers who are sicker than average, they
said. HHS documents showed this as being a 1.7 percent decrease
in payments.
"The fact that the agency provided leniency on the home risk
assessments is a good thing. However, fully phasing in the risk
adjustment model could be detrimental to some plans," said
Ipsita Smolinski, an analyst with Washington D.C. based research
firm Capitol Street.
More broadly, she said, the proposal appears to be in line
with expectations although it can take days for insurers,
actuaries and investors to parse the lengthy document.
The proposal will be followed by a 45-day comment period and
a final notice is due out April 6.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Bernard Orr and David
Gregorio)