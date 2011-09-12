Workers regret their health benefit choices: survey

| NEW YORK, Sept 12
Within a few weeks, employees
across the U.S. will start to see their healthcare benefit
packages for 2012: They'll find higher premium costs, more
coverage restrictions and myriad choices on items like
deductibles, flexible spending account contributions, vision
and dental coverage and more. If this year is like others,
almost half of those employees will make decisions they later
regret.
That's the findings of a new survey conducted by Harris
Interactive and due to be released tomorrow as part of the
Aflac WorkForces Report. Reuters received the findings
early.
The study reports that 77 percent of workers say they've
made mistakes in their benefit decisions in the past, with 42
percent saying they waste money every year. The most common
mistakes, according to Aflac (AFL.N), include choosing the
wrong deductible, not taking advantage of their flexible
spending account and passing on coverage - such as vision and
dental care - that they later wish they had taken.
Making those decisions could be even more difficult this
year, as employers are putting more employees into plans that
have high deductibles and linked savings and spending accounts,
and also raising the cost of premiums, especially for family
members.
Employer costs will go up roughly 5.9 percent, and the
majority of employers will pass those increases on to workers,
according to the most recent 2011 Towers Watson Health Care
Trend Survey. Roughly two-thirds of employers (66 percent) will
increase employees' share-of-premium contributions for
single-only coverage for 2012, and 73 percent will increase
them for dependent coverage. This "looks like a year when we
will start to see costs go up primarily via increased premium
contributions, with a higher proportion of the increase being
borne by families," says Randall Abbott, senior health care
consultant at Towers Watson.
The takeaway for workers? If both spouses are working, it's
an especially good year to consider each spouse using his or
her own healthcare plan and putting the kids on the one that's
best. "Employers are becoming increasingly focused on raising
the cost for dependents to capture the added expense and to
encourage working spouses to shift to their own employer's
plan," says Abbott. "We also expect more use of spousal
surcharges when they fail to do so."
Workers also are usually better off if they use higher
deductibles to keep their monthly premiums low, and take
advantage of low-cost policies that cover regular care, such as
dental or vision coverage. It's almost impossible to predict
healthcare costs for the coming year; accidents and illnesses
are, by their very nature, usually surprises. But Aflac says
that of those people who do contribute to flexible spending
accounts, only 34 percent said they contribute the right
amount. Some 43 percent said they didn't contribute enough.
Only 23 percent put too much in their flexible spending
accounts.
Workers who are coming down to the end of the year and
still have a significant amount of money left in their
flexible spending accounts can start now to spend it down on
elective expenses. They can buy an extra pair of glasses,
squeeze in a dental visit or even add some therapy, to help
them come to terms with all of those benefit decisions and
regrets.
(Editing by Beth Gladstone)