IMF does not expect Fed to withdraw stimulus too early

The facade of the U.S. Federal Reserve building is reflected on wet marble during the early morning hours in Washington, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON The IMF's chief economist said on Tuesday he does not expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to withdraw its massive monetary stimulus too early.

"We don't think the Fed will embark on the direction of exiting too early," Olivier Blanchard said on a conference call, adding that the low U.S. labor force participation rate could complicate the Fed's decision to taper its massive bond-buying program.

