U.S. to sell Indonesia Apache attack helicopters in $500 mln deal

JAKARTA Aug 26 The United States will sell the Indonesian army eight Apache attack helicopters in a deal worth $500 million, including radar, training and maintenance, a U.S. defense official said on Monday.

The sale of Boeing's AH-64E Apache helicopters was announced during a visit by U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel to Jakarta, his second stop on a week-long four-nation trip to Southeast Asia that began in Malaysia on Saturday.