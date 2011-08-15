INSIGHT-Film investing puts your money where your marquee is

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 15 Looking for a win-win
situation for investing your money? You might be enticed to try
something like "Win Win."
That indie wrestling movie with a heart, starring Paul
Giamatti, was made for around $10 million, played at Sundance
in January and then hit multiplexes in March, where it racked
up a profit at the box office in the U.S. and is just about to
hit the secondary market of cable, On Demand and DVD. It's the
kind of film that makes would-be Hollywood moguls pull out
their checkbooks, hoping for a little touch of glamour and a
big payout.
But just as high-net-worth individuals thought it might be
safe to invest in movies again, here comes more market turmoil.
While a shaky stock market makes anything but equities seem
like a safe place to park your money, producing films is still
a business that is smoke-and-mirrors for most real people, who
spend their days filling cavities, running tractor companies or
managing hedge funds.
The film business over the last 10 years has not been
unlike the housing market, says financial adviser Michael
Hansen, who structures film financing deals as managing
director of Three Point Capital in New York. It even had its
bubble burst to reveal shady financials behind the deals. Back
in the heyday, "you could make a film with little or no equity
and get 100 percent financing, and because of that there was a
ton of product being generated," he says. "People were making
films at $15 million because they could, and needing to sell
them at $20 million."
But then came the recession, and it was an ugly spiral from
that point. Distributors didn't buy up the bloated films, and
because there were no buyers, no investors would put money into
new ones. The films that did make it through were made on lower
budgets, and were consequently sold for less money, and did
worse overall in return.
Sam Zietz, who founded the credit-card transaction
processor American Bancard, got caught up in this loop. Back in
2007, the Boca Raton, Florida-based entrepreneur was doing some
angel investing of $500,000 chunks at a time and a friend
suggested he invest in some movies. So he put $600,000 into the
$5 million budget of "The Ten," starring Paul Rudd and "Mad
Men's" Jon Hamm. "Movies are the only investment that I've made
that my wife has taken an active interest in," he says. "We got
to go on the set. That was fun. We all went out to Sundance."
That is when his little taste of Hollywood started to turn
sour. Bidding to sell the movie didn't go well after the first
midnight screening. Instead of taking a lowball offer, Zietz
put in even more cash in to buy the rights to the film himself
and promote it, in partnership with the production company and
the distributer ThinkFilm. The film did about $1 million at the
box office.
Around the same time, he put money into another film,
"Harold," starring Cuba Gooding Jr. and Spencer Breslin, this
time only a $1.7 million budget. "That's when the economy
collapsed," he says. "Nobody wanted to buy it." So he put more
money in again, did a limited release and planned to recoup his
investment selling DVDs. But between the bad economy and
changes in technology, there wasn't money in DVDs anymore.
Both the companies he partnered with went out of business
still owing him a great deal of money. So now he owns the
rights to the two films, plus the rights to other films in the
library of the bankrupt production company, and he doesn't even
have a lousy T-shirt to show for it.
"This was the biggest stain on my investment record," he
says. "The funny part is that I ran projections, and even the
worst-case scenario didn't come to fruition. Sure, we went to
Sundance, had parties, got to walk on the red carpet at the
opening in New York but no, I wouldn't do it again."
There are success stories out there. Attorney John Sloss,
who has put together many of the biggest deals in independent
film over the past 20 years, never even felt a slowdown of
investment after 2008. "Most of the people who do what I do
don't think it's harder to raise money that it used to be," he
says. "It has just changed from playing traditional chess to
playing 3-D chess."
Sloss says he has high-net-worth individuals approach him
in all sorts of ways - at parties, at film festivals, through
acquaintances. "If the people actually have money, that's a
joyous moment," he says. "The majority of people who approach
me who say they have money either don't or haven't done
sufficient homework for us to want to work with them. I'm
repelled by dumb money, and there's a long history of dumb
money in this business that we're dedicated to rehabilitating
that approach."
The people who want to invest in film range from those who
troll Kickstarter and IndieGoGo to make donations to dentists
who want a little glamour to billionaires like Oracle's
ORCL.O Larry Ellison, who is funding the film slate of two of
his children.
"It used to be that people would invest in indie movies, as
that was their only shot. But now there are investors who do
slate deals with studios, where their money is spread around a
slate of movies, and the returns usually for those kind of
deals is 6 to 8 percent on a seven-figure investment," says
Scott Steindorff, a former real estate developer in Las Vegas
who turned to film producing in 2003.
The key to making a smart investment is in the structuring
of the deal, and in today's volatile market, and especially
since 2008, investors can get better terms. "The investors have
the ability to drive decision-making process right now," says
Hansen. "You can really take the pick of the litter."
Steindorff says he finds it more beneficial to get in on
the front end of a project, much like being the guy who owns
the land where a shopping mall will be developed. So he focuses
on buying rights to popular books, like "The Lincoln Lawyer"
and his first project, Phillip Roth's "The Human Stain."
"Whatever deals I make, I am going to get the money reimbursed
when the movie starts, plus usually a 20 percent return above
the intellectual property costs," he says.
There are tax benefits to investing in film projects, too.
A federal tax incentive, Section 181, allows a 100 percent
deduction of the first $15 million invested in a film. Even
more important are state tax credits, which get submitted after
the film is done shooting, and can be used to pay off
investors.
Investors can expect percentage deals on a film's profit,
for which there is no standard. Investors typically either get
paid back their principal and a fixed percentage based on their
investment should the movie make money, or a percentage of the
profits of the movie.
This is where the real risk comes in.
Not only are there countless lawsuits over the
distributions of profits (involving everyone from A-list movie
stars to equity partners like Zietz), which tells you what a
sticky accounting process it is, but there are also no
guarantees that a movie (or a good movie, at that) will
eventually come to be.
"You could be the next 'Paranormal Activity', which was the
biggest-grossing movie in terms of percentage return to
investor," says Ethan Bordman, an entertainment lawyer who
structures film deals.
Or you could be the next "Harold," which Zietz says he may
eventually squeeze into break-even status years from now after
pushing through every new distribution initiative that comes
around.
Or you could invest in a project that never gets completed
and just ends up counting as a loss against your taxes.
What separates the winners from the losers is simple, says
Steindorff: "The people who have won in this business have bet
on the right material. The people who have lost have bet on the
wrong material."
(Editing by Lauren Young)