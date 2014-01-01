Factbox: Bill Burns - from junior diplomat to deputy secretary of state

Below is the trajectory of Deputy Secretary of State Bill Burns 31-year rise from a consular officer at the U.S. embassy in Amman to the State Department's second-ranking official.

1982 Entered Foreign Service

1982-1984 Consular/Political Officer, Amman, Jordan

1984-1985 Staff Assistant, Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs

1985-1986 Special Assistant, Deputy Secretary's office

1986-1989 National Security Council staff, Near East office

1989-1993 Deputy Director, Acting Director, Policy Planning Staff

1993-1994 Russian language training, Garmisch, Germany

1994-1996 Political Counselor, U.S. Embassy Moscow

1996-1998 Special Assistant to the Secretary of State, Executive Secretary, U.S. State Department

1998-2001 Ambassador to Jordan

2001-2005 Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs

2005-2008 Ambassador to Russia

2008-2011 Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs

2011-present Deputy Secretary of State

