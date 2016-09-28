Israel's Netanyahu expresses grief at death of Shimon Peres

Priyanka Chopra recovering after mishap on 'Quantico' set
LOS ANGELES Actress Priyanka Chopra is resting at home after a "minor incident" on the set of her ABC show "Quantico," the network said Friday.
JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed grief at the death of former Israeli president and elder statesman Shimon Peres, who died on Wednesday aged 93.
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, express their deep personal grief on the passing of the beloved of the nation, former Israeli President Shimon Peres," a statement said.
It said Netanyahu would deliver a personal message and the Israeli cabinet would convene later for a special session of mourning.
(Writing by Ori Lewis; Editring by Paul Tait)
PARIS The Paris prosecutor said on Friday that it had placed six more people suspected of involvement in last year's armed robbery of U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian under formal investigation.
LONDON A comic film about Michael Jackson was dropped by British makers on Friday after the daughter of the late American pop star described the episode, which casts a white actor to play her father, as vomit-inducing.