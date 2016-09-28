版本:
中国
People NewsCN | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四 01:42 BJT

Obama hopes to attend Peres funeral in Israel: White House

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE President Barack Obama hopes to attend the funeral of former Israeli president and statesman Shimon Peres in Israel on Friday and the White House is working on the logistics, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, writing by Jeff Mason, editing by G Crosse)

更多 People NewsCN

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐