Obama hopes to attend Peres funeral in Israel: White House

Priyanka Chopra recovering after mishap on 'Quantico' set
LOS ANGELES Actress Priyanka Chopra is resting at home after a "minor incident" on the set of her ABC show "Quantico," the network said Friday.
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE President Barack Obama hopes to attend the funeral of former Israeli president and statesman Shimon Peres in Israel on Friday and the White House is working on the logistics, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, writing by Jeff Mason, editing by G Crosse)
PARIS The Paris prosecutor said on Friday that it had placed six more people suspected of involvement in last year's armed robbery of U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian under formal investigation.
LONDON A comic film about Michael Jackson was dropped by British makers on Friday after the daughter of the late American pop star described the episode, which casts a white actor to play her father, as vomit-inducing.