Janet Jackson says she has married Qatari billionaire

U.S. singer Janet Jackson performs on stage during her 'Number Ones - Up Close and Personal' tour at the Royal Albert Hall in London June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
U.S. singer Janet Jackson (R) and her boyfriend Wissam Al Mana pose for photographers as they arrive to attend the Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
LOS ANGELES Singer Janet Jackson said on Monday that she married her Qatari businessman boyfriend last year, quashing media reports of upcoming nuptials.

Jackson, 46, the younger sister of the late singer Michael Jackson, was engaged to billionaire Wissam Al Mana, 37, last year but kept the news under wraps.

"The rumors regarding an extravagant wedding are simply not true. Last year we were married in a quiet, private, and beautiful ceremony," Jackson and Al Mana said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

"Our wedding gifts to one another were contributions to our respective favorite children's charities."

The American singer is known for keeping her private life from the media, rarely speaking out about her ex-husbands.

She married soul singer James DeBarge in 1984, and the marriage was annulled a year later. Her 1991 marriage to music video director Rene Elizondo ended in divorce in 2000.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Mohammad Zargham)
