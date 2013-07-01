Singer Jessica Simpson gives birth to a boy

Actress and honoree Jessica Simpson attends the US Weekly Hot Hollywood Style issue party in Hollywood, California, April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK Singer and fashion designer Jessica Simpson gave birth to her second child, a boy named Ace Knute, at a Los Angeles hospital on Sunday.

Simpson, 32, and her fiance, former football player Eric Johnson, also have a daughter, Maxwell Drew, who was born in May 2012.

"Ace Knute (pronounced Ka-nute) Johnson has arrived! Mom and baby are doing great," her representative told Us Weekly magazine. "Jessica, Eric and Maxwell are thrilled to welcome the new addition to their family."

Simpson, who is also an actress and appeared in the 2005 film, "The Dukes of Hazzard," has been engaged to Johnson since November 2010.

She was a teen pop star and starred in a TV reality show with her then-husband Nick Lachey, a member of the boy band 98 degrees. The couple divorced after three years of marriage.

Simpson, who designs a line of clothing and accessories, also appears on the TV fashion contest show, "Fashion Stars" and is a spokeswoman for Weight Watchers.

Johnson, 33, played for the San Francisco 49ers and the New Orleans Saints.

