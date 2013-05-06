Justin Timberlake announces world tour, new album

U.S. singer Justin Timberlake arrives for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

LOS ANGELES Justin Timberlake will embark on an international tour in October - his first in six years - and will release 10 new songs at the end of September, concert promoter Live Nation said on Monday.

"The 20/20 Experience," the singer's first album in seven years, was released in March and topped the U.S. album charts for three consecutive weeks.

He is now planning to release 10 news songs, and out-takes from the March release, in a second installment of "The 20/20 Experience" on September 30, record label RCA said.

The North American leg of Timberlake's tour will begin on October 31 in Montreal and finish on February 10, 2014, in Omaha, Nebraska. It will follow an abbreviated summer stadium tour with rapper Jay-Z.

The "Suit & Tie" singer will perform mostly in mid-sized cities, such as St. Louis, Indianapolis and Edmonton, that his "Legends of the Summer" tour with Jay-Z did not cover.

Live Nation has yet to announce the European, Australian and South American tour dates.

The release of "The 20/20 Experience" was the first new music from Timberlake, 32, since 2006 after the former N'Sync boy spent several years focusing on his movie career, launching his own record label, and marrying actress Jessica Biel.

