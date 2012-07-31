Kate Middleton, Prince Harry lead Vanity Fair's best-dressed

(L-R) Britain's Peter Phillips, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge talk as they attend the Eventing Jumping equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

(L-R) Britain's Peter Phillips reacts, as Prince William, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry talk during the Eventing Jumping equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

British royals Kate Middleton and Prince Harry led Vanity Fair's international best-dressed list on Tuesday, following a year in which all eyes have been on Britain's young members of the monarchy.

The newlywed Duchess of Cambridge, 30, whose husband is Harry's brother Prince William, will grace the September cover of the magazine's newsstand editions after a year of setting style trends and wowing fashionistas with her mix of designer and high street wardrobe choices in her first year of official duties.

The magazine said Prince Charles spent an estimated $55,000 on designer clothes for his new daughter-in-law but that Middleton declined the services of a royal dresser. Instead, she selected her own wardrobe from designers such as Alice Temperley and Alexander McQueen, as well as stores like Topshop and T.K. Maxx.

With Prince William off the list, fashion watchers wondered if his father should offer to hire him a stylist.

Prince Harry, 27, led the best-dressed men followed by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who is married to model Gisele Bundchen. Both the prince and the sports star made their first appearances on the style list.

The Vanity Fair best-dressed rundown is voted for by more than 2,000 fashion industry professionals, journalists and taste-makers as well as the best-dressed Hall of Fame members.

Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain, who will grace the September cover for subscribers' editions, became a red carpet staple during this year's awards season and made her debut on the best-dressed list for bold fashion choices, including her Alexander McQueen dress at this year's Oscars ceremony.

She was joined by fellow actresses Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing, Lea Seydoux, model Elettra Wiedemann and musician Alicia Keys.

Rapper Jay-Z joined Prince Harry and Brady for his first appearance in the style rundown, beating wife Beyonce, who failed to make the top 10. "Today" show co-host Matt Lauer and "60 Minutes" correspondent Morley Safer also made it.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry were not the only royal to be included. The women's list acknowledged best-dressed veterans Sheikha Moza Bint Nasser of Qatar and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, as well as first-timer Gucci model Charlotte Casiraghi, who is fourth in line to the Monaco throne.

British actor Colin Firth and wife Livia made the best-dressed couples list, and New York Times fashion photographer Bill Cunningham, 81, was named a 'fashion original.'

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and David Gregorio)