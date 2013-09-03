U.S. television talk show host Couric engaged - spokesman

Viacom names former Fox studio head to run Paramount
Viacom Inc hired movie industry veteran Jim Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film studio, to revive its Paramount Pictures unit.
NEW YORK U.S. television talk show host Katie Couric, whose first husband died of cancer in 1998, is engaged to Chicago banker John Molner, her spokesman said on Tuesday.
Couric, 56, accepted after Molner, 50, proposed during the weekend. They have been dating for about two years.
"I can confirm that she is engaged," Couric's spokesman Matthew Hiltzik said in an email.
Couric has two daughters with Jay Monahan, who died from colon cancer.
She launched her daytime TV talk show "Katie" in 2012, more than a year after the end of a stint as the first woman solo anchor of a U.S. nightly network news show, "CBS Evening News." She was also a co-host of NBC's early morning "Today" news show for 15 years.
Molner is head of mergers and acquisitions at Brown Brothers Harriman, a private investment bank in Chicago.
LOS ANGELES Spice Girl Melanie 'Mel B' Brown filed for divorce from her husband after nearly 10 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.
Chuck Barris, who tapped into Americans’ hunger to be on television by creating game shows such as “The Dating Game,” “The Newlywed Game” and his showcase for the acutely untalented, “The Gong Show,” died on Tuesday, media outlets reported.