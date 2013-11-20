版本:
中国
People NewsCN | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 08:32 BJT

Singer Kelly Clarkson pregnant with first child

LOS ANGELES Pop singer Kelly Clarkson is pregnant with her first child, the 31-year-old Grammy winner announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

"I'm pregnant!!! Brandon and I are so excited! Best early Christmas present ever :)," Clarkson tweeted.

Clarkson, the first contestant to win the Fox singing competition "American Idol," married talent manager Brandon Blackstock in October.

The Texas-born singer is one of the most successful winners of the show, having crossed over from country to pop music with hits such as "Since U Been Gone" and "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)."

Clarkson is the stepmother to Blackstock's two children from a prior marriage.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Mohammad Zargham)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 People NewsCN

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐