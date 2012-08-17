Book review: How Ken Feinberg "bends the law"

(The views expressed are the author’s own and not those of Reuters.)

By Joseph Schuman

The crux of Kenneth Feinberg's new memoir, "Who Gets What: Fair Compensation After Tragedy and Financial Upheaval," can be found in an exchange between a senior Treasury Department official and Feinberg, the nation's go-to legal fixer when it comes to big tragedies.

The official asks Feinberg to police executive salaries at companies bailed out by the Troubled Asset Relief Program, and warns the assignment will be tough: Though Congress itself imposed the new restrictions on companies like Citigroup, Chrysler and AIG, Republicans will attack the government restraints on corporate pay, the official cautions. And Democrats will howl if the populist outrage at Wall Street isn't served.

But, the official tells Feinberg, "you relish controversy."

Feinberg, a lawyer who works out of Washington, D.C., and New York City, has spent his career mired in disasters and tragedies. He has both pursued and been appointed to positions sorting through legal challenges with broad national consequence: The design and oversight of a compensation program for Vietnam War veterans hurt by the herbicide Agent Orange; the creation and administration of the federal 9/11 victims fund; compensation for victims of the 2007 Virginia Tech shootings; the TARP "pay czar" job; and direction of the $20 billion fund set up by BP in the wake of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

In the course of evaluating the value of thousands of lives and livelihoods, Feinberg says he learned to start by asking bigger philosophical questions: "Why should public or private money be used to compensate certain citizens while denying similar generosity to others?" he writes. "What is the role of money in our society, the role of government in healing traumatic wounds and divisions that rip us apart, and what does this tell us about the very nature of justice itself?"

"Who Gets What" doesn't definitively deal with these questions. But it offers a narrative of Feinberg "bending the law" -- as he describes it -- as he wrestles with the answers.

In nearly every case Feinberg tackled, he was asked to refashion traditional legal conventions to serve a broader societal cause.

For the hundreds of thousands of Vietnam vets, he writes, that meant doing "an end run around 200 years of tort law," for a $180 million settlement between the veterans and chemical companies that manufactured Agent Orange. The two-part solution both allowed disabled veterans and surviving family members to receive cash awards without requiring proof of injury from Agent Orange, and established programs helping a much broader class of affected Vietnam vets.

Two decades later, after Congress hurriedly passed a law to compensate victims of the 9/11 attacks, but with little detail on how that would take place, Feinberg was drawn in again to untangle knotty legal and ethical issues. As special master of the Victim Compensation fund, he had to be both judge and jury for each claimant, surviving spouse or offspring, parent who lost a child, and for each victim or first-responder.

Again, Feinberg rejected traditional legal precedent by requiring no evidence of pain or suffering, just a death certificate, and applying a uniform formula for noneconomic loss. For compensation beyond the formulaic cash reward, Feinberg made hearings optional for victims and their families and personally conducted more than 900 of them, listening to stories that would haunt him for years.

The 2010 BP oil spill offered another challenge, as the company -- pressured by the Obama administration and hoping to salvage a tattered reputation -- offered to help economically injured victims who stretched from Florida to Texas.

While the 9/11 fund received a total of about 7,500 claims in 33 months, the Gulf Coast Claims Facility got more than that in a single day. As of March 9, 2012, it had distributed $6.14 billion to 574,881 claimants, a job Feinberg says he considers his most significant. While he says he is "in no rush" to do a similar job, the likelihood is that he will be, and in fact this year was sought out by Penn State University for advice on the compensation of Jerry Sandusky's sex-abuse victims.

"And you know in your heart of hearts that it will not be your last assignment," Feinberg writes. "Life guarantees misfortune."

(Joseph Schuman, a former senior special writer at the Wall Street Journal, writes about law, economics and global politics.)