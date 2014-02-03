Without Keystone, oil trains may cause 6 deaths per year -US State Dept report

Feb 2 Replacing the Keystone XL pipeline with
oil-laden freight trains from Canada may result in an average of
six additional rail-related deaths per year, according to a U.S.
State Department report that is adding to pressure for President
Barack Obama to approve the line.
The long-awaited study, released on Friday, focused on the
environmental impact of TransCanada's $5.4 billion
pipeline, but also spent several pages analyzing the potential
human impact of various ways to transport oil, using historical
injury and fatality statistics for railways and oil pipelines.
Although it excluded the runaway oil train derailment that
killed 47 people in Lac Megantic, Quebec, last summer, the
tragedy that first shone a critical light on the rapidly
expanding trend in shipping crude by rail, the findings
highlight the risks or railway transport versus pipes.
Shipping another 830,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude
"would result in an estimated 49 additional injuries and six
additional fatalities for the No Action rail scenarios compared
to one additional injury and no fatalities" per year if Keystone
XL is built, according to the report.
Keystone XL would carry 830,000 bpd from Alberta's oil sands
U.S. refiners, but has been awaiting a presidential permit for
more than five years. The "No Action" options refer to the
likely alternative outcomes if Obama rejects the permit or the
project is not built for some other reason.
The report also showed that carrying crude by rail, instead
of by pipeline, was likely to result in a higher number of oil
spills and a larger amount of leakage over time.
If Keystone XL is built as planned, according to the study,
it would likely spill an average of just over 500 barrels per
year, with a leak occurring once every two years. Under the most
optimistic scenario involving rail, however, nearly 300 spills
would occur per year, with over 1,200 barrels released in total,
according to estimates provided in the report.
LITTLE DIFFERENCE
The State Department study made no specific recommendation,
but in broad terms suggested that Keystone was unlikely to have
much impact on climate change, as oil trains would be used
instead to carry growing Canadian production to market.
That finding cheered proponents, who said it left Obama with
few reasons not to approve the pipeline, and frustrated
environmentalists who argue that rejecting it would help stymie
energy-intensive oil sands production and processing.
The State Department's estimate on the potential human toll
of relying more heavily on oil-trains may not only add to calls
for Obama to grant the Keystone permit, but may also play into
the lobbying battle between the rail and pipeline industries,
both of which argue they are safe and environmentally sound.
Kerri-Ann Jones, Assistant Secretary of State in charge of
environmental affairs, told reporters on a conference call on
Friday that the study examined the environmental and safety
impacts of shipping oil by rail rather than pipeline, but
declined to elaborate on the findings.
"I would refer you to the document because it depends on a
number of things," she said. "What the document does is lay out
all of the different variables. It doesn't really step forward
and say which way to go. It's presented as information for the
decision-maker in the next step."
A State Department official reached on Sunday also declined
comment. Obama is not expected to make a final decision before
the summer.
The fatality and injury estimates were based on data from
both the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) and the Pipeline
and Hazardous Material Safety Administration, the report said.
However, since crude oil transport was relatively rare until
recently, the analysis was expanded in both cases to include
data covering all types of material carried by Class I railways,
as well as all pipeline incidents that involve liquid petroleum
products, which includes refined fuels.
It showed that 16,946 injuries and 2,228 fatalities were
reported for all materials transported by Class I railroads
between 2002 and 2012, with a large share involving trespassers
on rail lines. It also said the data showed that incidents fell
sharply in 2004 and had continued to decline.
The report found that 46 injuries and 19 fatalities were
reported for all hazardous liquids transported by pipeline.