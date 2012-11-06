Actress Kristen Bell expecting first child with Dax Shepard

Cast member Kristen Bell poses, as her fiance and co-star Dax Shepard watches, at the premiere of ''Hit and Run'' at Regal Cinemas in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Actress Kristen Bell is expecting her first child with actor Dax Shepard, her spokeswoman said on Monday.

"Veronica Mars" actress Bell, 32, is expecting the child in late spring with her fiancé, "Parenthood" actor Shepard, 37, the actress' representative Marcel Pariseau told Reuters.

The couple announced their engagement in January 2010 and this is the first child for both.

Bell has forged a successful career in TV shows including "Heroes" and "House of Lies," and movies such as "Forgetting Sarah Marshall."

She starred alongside comedian Shepard in the 2010 romantic comedy "When in Rome" and more recently in this year's independent film "Hit and Run."

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Lisa Shumaker)