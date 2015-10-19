版本:
Community Health Systems violated worker rights -U.S. labor board

Oct 19 Community Health Systems Inc and seven of its hospitals violated employees' rights to discuss working conditions, punished labor organizing and refused to bargain with unions, a U.S. labor agency alleged on Monday.

The National Labor Relations Board's Office of General Counsel issued a consolidated complaint involving 29 charges at company hospitals in California, Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia. (Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Steve Orlofsky)

