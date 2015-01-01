Former Lebanese PM Karami dies: state news agency

Lebanon's pro-Syrian Prime Minister Omar Karami speaks during a news conference moments before he announced his resignation in Beirut April 13, 2005. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT Lebanon's former prime minister Omar Karami has died aged 80 after an illness, state news agency NNA reported on Thursday citing a statement from his family.

Karami, who served twice as prime minister, passed away in a hospital in Beirut, it said, without giving details.

He served as prime minister from 1990-1992 and was forced to resign after protests over the economy. He held the post again in 2004 but stepped down the following year along with the government after the assassination of former prime minister Rafic Hariri triggered mass protests.

