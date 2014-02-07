'Star Trek' star Leonard Nimoy 'doing OK' after lung disease diagnosis

Bill O'Reilly to get up to $25 million payout from Fox News: source
Bill O'Reilly will get a payout of up to $25 million following his ouster from Fox News over sexual harassment allegations, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES Veteran actor Leonard Nimoy, best known as Spock in the 1960s television series "Star Trek" and a string of feature films that followed, said he was "doing OK" after being diagnosed with lung disease and urged fans on Thursday to quit smoking.
"Smokers, please understand. If you quit after you're diagnosed with lung damage it's too late. Grandpa says learn my lesson. Quit now," Nimoy tweeted to his 810,000 followers.
In Nimoy's case, the actor said, he was diagnosed despite having quit smoking 30 years ago.
The 82-year-old actor added he was "doing OK. Just can't walk distances," and he signed off with "LLAP," an abbreviation of his character's trademark phrase, "live long and prosper."
Nimoy first revealed in a Twitter message posted last week that he has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, a severe lung ailment that the U.S. surgeon general has concluded is linked to smoking.
Representatives for the actor did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for further comment.
Nimoy, a native of Boston, has become synonymous with his role as Spock, the fictional half-human, half-Vulcan first officer and later commander of the starship Enterprise, in the television and film versions of "Star Trek."
He most recently appeared in J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek Into Darkness" last year, and is a celebrated figure among the franchise's loyal and avid fan base.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Steve Gorman and Andre Grenon)
NEW YORK Harvey Keitel, the Oscar-nominated actor whose movies include "Taxi Driver" and "Pulp Fiction," has lost a lawsuit he brought over a starring role he did not get in E*Trade commercials.
(The Sports Xchange) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James were among seven sports figures named to Time Magazine's annual list of the world's most influential people, which was announced Thursday.